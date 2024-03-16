62nd Annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day taking place following winter storm

DENVER, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The 62nd Annual Denver Saint Patrick's Day parade went on as planned after a winter storm moved through.

Most of the snow melted as thousands of people turned out for the celebration, complete with floats, Irish step dancers and bagpipes.

It's billed as the largest Saint Patrick's Day parade west of the Mississippi.

The parade dates back to 1889 when the first parade ended in time for all to attend church. The parade reemerged in the 1960s and has been popular ever since.