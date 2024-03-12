Washington, D.C. holds colorectal awareness rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - March is "National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month" as cancer survivors and advocates gathered to line up 27,000 blue flags along the National Mall in order to complete the "United in Blue" display.

The flags represent those who "will" be diagnosed with this disease under 50 in 2030.

On Tuesday, there was a rally for awareness. One of the attendees was the wife of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Colon and rectal cancers are taking the lives of young people at an alarming rate.

The American Cancer Society says it is the leading cause of cancer death in men under 50, and second in women under 50.