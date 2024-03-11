Bitcoin hits record high as UK opens crypto exchange-traded products

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bitcoin prices soared on Monday to a record high, which is above $72,000.

The new Bitcoin surge comes after British regulators opened the door to allow crypto exchange-traded products for the first time, and after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gave the greenlight for the first-ever bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) saying, in a notice, that it would not object to requests from recognized investment exchanges to create a U.K.-listed market segment for crypto-backed exchange-traded notes, or ETNs.

As a result, Bitcoin's price climbed more than 3% to $72,211.51 at around 6:50am Monday morning, hitting the all-time high. It has since receded slightly and is trading below $71,530.13.