Soldiers and CBP agent killed in helicopter crash in Texas identified

STARR COUNTY, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two U.S. National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent that were killed in Friday's helicopter crash near the Texas border have been identified.

Officials in New York said the two soldiers who died were Army National Guard members Casey Frankoski and John Grassia III, and the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the Border Patrol agent that died was Chris Luna.

A fourth New York Army National Guard soldier was injured in the crash, but there were no further details on their condition.

Officials said the chopper had been assigned to a support mission at the southwest border, and went down while "conducting aviation operations."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.