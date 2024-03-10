Skip to Content
North Carolina woman escapes through sunroof of submerged car

today at 11:50 AM
APEX, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In North Carolina, a woman escaped through her car's sunroof after it became submerged in water.

The incident occurred in Apex after the woman's vehicle hydroplaned off the road. Emergency crews responded, shutting down the road to help the woman.

Footage showed a silver car practically entirely underwater, with a shattered sunroof at the scene.

Troopers did not say how the woman broke through the sunroof, but that she went home with her family. They also did not know the extent of any injuries, but said she is okay.

