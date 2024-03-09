Skip to Content
National-World

FDA postpones approval for Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug

By ,
today at 9:33 AM
Published 9:42 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to postpone their approval decision deadline for Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug.

A source familiar with the agency's planning said the FDA was initially set to decide on the drug "donamemab's" approval by early next week, but in an unexpected move, the FDA told Lilly it wanted to "further understand topics" related to the drug's safety and effectiveness before making a decision, as well as get input from its independent advisory committee.

However, a date has not been set for when that committee will meet.

Lilly first applied to the FDA for approval in July 2023 after clinical trial results showed the "donamemab" slowed the progression of Alzheimer's by 29% after 18 months, compared to a placebo.

If the drug had been cleared for use, this would make the third approval in the U.S. of the new class of alzheimer's drugs aimed at slowing the progression of the disease.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 6.7 million adults age 65 and older in the U.S. have the disease.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content