Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 seasons with Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After 13 seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce announced on Monday he is calling it a career.
An emotional day for the one-time sixth round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati. Kelce became elite over those 13 seasons, earning seven pro bowl selections and was named First-Team All Pro six times.
The now 36-year old Kelce was part of an Eagles team that won the franchise's first and only Super Bowl, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
"So, this all brings us here to today, where I announce that I am retiring, where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. And...I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated but it took a lot of hard work and determination to get here. I've been an underdog my entire career and I mean this when I say it, 'I wish I still was.' Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong. My mother used to tell people, and says it to this day, 'If you want Jason to do something, all you have to do is tell him he can't,' and that was true in more ways than I would care to admit.
I won't forget falling short to the Chiefs, and the conflicted feeling of immense heartache I had selfishly...for myself and my teammates and at the same time the amount of pride...I had for my brother who climbed the mountain top once again."Jason Kelce