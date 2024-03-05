Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 seasons with Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After 13 seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce announced on Monday he is calling it a career.

An emotional day for the one-time sixth round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati. Kelce became elite over those 13 seasons, earning seven pro bowl selections and was named First-Team All Pro six times.

The now 36-year old Kelce was part of an Eagles team that won the franchise's first and only Super Bowl, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.