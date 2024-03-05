Chick-Fil-A is recalling their popular dipping sauce

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Chick-Fil-A is telling customers to throw out a popular dipping sauce. The restaurant posted the warning on its website, urging patrons to "discard previously ordered Polynesian Sauce."

The warning was directed at those who may have taken any Polynesian dipping cups home between February 14-27.

According to Chick-Fil-A, those packets may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

The mislabeled dipping cups were distributed in 27 of the 48 states in which Chick-Fil-A operates.

The company was told of the error by the maker of its dipping cups, Columbus, Ohio-based T. Marzetti Company, which produces salad dressings, fruit and vegetable cups and other products.