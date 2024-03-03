Skip to Content
Ohio authorites chase down horses on I-90

today at 11:17 AM
CLEVELAND, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was a new kind of horsepower on Interstate 90 (I-90) in Cleveland on Saturday.

Video from an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the moment when Cleveland police officers were chasing down two horses on I-90.

Cleveland police said that during routine care and exercise, the two horses escaped. Vehicles on I-90 had to come to a complete stop while animals ran down the roadway.

Cleveland police said mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued.

