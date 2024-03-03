General Motors expands North America recall to 820,000 trucks

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - General Motors (GM) expands its North America recall for potentially faulty tailgates to 820,000 trucks.

The expansion comes after earlier this month, GM announced a recall that affected approximately 323,000 U.S. vehicles.

In a recent letter posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website, GM said more than 570,000 trucks may be affected by the issue.

Affected models include 2020 through 2024 Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. The vehicles may experience tailgates that inadvertently unlatch as a result of a short-circuit from water intrusion.

Dealers have been instructed to replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies.

GM has not received any reports of major injuries or property damage related to the issue.