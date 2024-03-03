Fans of Flaco the Owl gather to honor him

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of fans gathered in New York City on Sunday to mourn the loss of Flaco, a famous owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo.

The beloved Eurasian eagle-owl became popular for flying around manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure last February.

Flaco was found dead on the Upper West Side on February 23 of this year after apparently hitting a building.

Tributes have poured in from across the globe after his death and efforts are underway to put a statue of Flaco in Central Park.

Attendees at Sunday's ceremony also advocated for new laws aimed at helping to prevent birds from flying into buildings.

Police are still seeking to arrest whoever let Flaco out of his enclosure.