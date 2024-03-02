Skip to Content
Drug stores CVS and Walgreens to dispense Mifepristone

today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:35 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - CVS and Walgreens will start selling Mifepristone. The two large pharmacy chains said they had received the green light to begin dispensing Mifepristone, one of the two drugs used for medication abortions, in states where abortion is allowed.

The ability to begin selling the drug comes after a rule change the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized in January 2023.

Furthermore, the FDA's decision has allowed pharmacies to sell them to patients in person or or by mail.

Patients were previously required to pick up the medication in person at a clinic, medical office or hospital.

Walgreens says it will begin selling the drug within a week while CVS said they're still working with manufacturers and suppliers to get the medication in their stores.

