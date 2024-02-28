Skip to Content
Toyota is recalling 381,000 2022 and 2023 Tacoma trucks

today at 6:34 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Toyota is recalling about 381,000 2022 and 2023 Tacoma trucks due to a part that can separate from the rear axle.

According to Toyota, the recall involves welding debris left on the ends of the axles that can cause some bolts to loosen or even fall off over time, and that can affect stability and brake performance.

Toyota has not said if there have been any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Customers will be notified by mail in late April if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

