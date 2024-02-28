FedEx Field, home of Washington Commanders, ends naming rights agreement

LANDOVER, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Commanders, is no more.

While the stadium remains, a team spokesperson announced that FedEx will end its naming rights agreement with the stadium located in Landover, Maryland.

The stadium has been called FedEx Field since 1999 about two years after it was built.

The naming deal was initially scheduled to go through 2026, but now the team is looking for a new naming rights partner.

Along with the recent name change to Commanders, the franchise is going through plenty of other changes including new ownership, new general manager and new head coach heading into the 2024 season.