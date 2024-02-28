Apple cancels plans to build an electric car

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Apple says it has stopped plans to develop an electric car. Bloomberg was the first to report that the company announced the news internally on Tuesday.

Several of the employees working on the electric car will be shifted to the firm's artificial intelligence (AI) division.

There will also be some layoffs, but it is not clear how many.

This all comes after Apple's self-driving car plans hit some major snags with a scheduled launch delayed from next year to 2026 and features scaled back.

Apple has not commented publcily.