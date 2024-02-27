Sean “Diddy” Combs accused of sexual harrassment

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There are new allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs with a producer accusing the hip-hop mogul of sexual harrassment and assault.

A suit filed in federal court on Monday by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones saying Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him while jones lived and traveled with combs for more than a year.

The suit also alleges that Combs, his staff and others, including his adult son, Justin, were engaging in "serious illegal activity." Some of that activity involving underage girls and sex workers, and were documented in video and audio recordings by Jones.

An attorney for Combs says the events described by Kones simply did not happen and are "nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," and that Jones' attorney is refusing to return phone calls to discuss evidence that Comb's team has that they describe as "indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."

Jones is seeking $30 million.

The suit is the latest in a series of allegations against Combs, who has been sued by four women who have accused him of sexual assault.