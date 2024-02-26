Skip to Content
National-World

SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

By ,
today at 6:32 AM
Published 6:47 AM

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two dozen Starlink satellites were launched to low-Earth orbit by SpaceX on Sunday.

Spacex launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. It has previously launched CRS-24, SES-18 and SES-19, as well as eight Starlink missions.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content