SpaceX launches 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two dozen Starlink satellites were launched to low-Earth orbit by SpaceX on Sunday.

Spacex launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. It has previously launched CRS-24, SES-18 and SES-19, as well as eight Starlink missions.