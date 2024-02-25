Three people dead following plane crash in Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were killed in a plane crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation showed a Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six crashed north of James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson County.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the three victims have been identified as Daniel Baker of Jackson, Zebulon Logan of Lucasville and Dan Baker of West Portsmouth.

Troopers said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified, and the incident remains under investigation.