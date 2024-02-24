One dead, others injured in NYC apartment fire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person was killed and several others injured in an apartment fire in New York City Friday afternoon.

Officials say the fire started around 2:00pm on the third floor of an apartment building in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to the scene, finding residents out on the fire escapes of the six-story building.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) says one person was killed in the blaze, with another 17 injured; four of whom were in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.