54 people hospitalized following hazmat situation at a Pennsylvania business

LEHIGH COUNTY, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A hazmat situation at a Pennsylvania business sent dozens of employees to the hospital.

More than 50 workers were hospitalized after a chemical odor was detected inside Sharp Packaging Solutions in Lehigh County on Friday.

Police, firefighters and medics responded to a call around noon. Officials said 154 employees were working in the building at the time of the incident, and 54 of them were sent to the hospital to be evaluated.

Some of the symptoms reported included: nausea, headache and a hoarse throat.

Firefighters have not detected anything hazardous inside the building at this time.