Mobile service company reveals cause of cellphone outage

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - AT&T says Thursday's outage that affected thousands of users of its cellphone service is due to a technical issue.

A statement from the company said the problem was due to "the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network." The statement goes on to say the problem was not due to a cyber attack.

Thousands of AT&T customers could not make calls, send texts or reach emergency services in san francisco and other major cities.

The problems began in the early morning hours and service was restored Thursday at about 3:00pm Eastern.

The company said, "Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future."