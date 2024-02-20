Human remains found on subway track in New York

BRONX, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating after a human leg was found on subway tracks in the Bronx on Saturday.

The human remains were found along the Northbound Number Four line between 167th and 170th Streets.

Authorities say that a train conductor was doing a sweep following the morning snowstorm and spotted the leg on the roadbed.

Investigators are trying to figure out whose leg it is and how it got there. The leg has been turned over to the medical examiner.