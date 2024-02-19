Colorado police arrest suspect in double homicide on a college campus

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Colorado have a suspect in custody in connection with a recent double homicide on a college campus.

Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan.

As part of the investigation, an arrest warrant was signed Friday night, and Jordan was located and taken into custody without incident early Monday morning. He will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In a statement, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said, "Detectives continue working around the clock, and we have intentionally restricted the amount of information made available to the public during the initial 48 hours of this investigation."

Police were called to the campus Friday just before 6:00am on a report of shots fired inside a dormitory. Two people were found dead; each suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp, both of Colorado.

Authorities said they remain convinced "this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university." However, police also say this remains an active investigation.