Skip to Content
National-World

CDC plans to drop COVID isolation guidelines

By ,
today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:59 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The CDC says it has plans to drop the five-day COVID isolation guidelines.

Under the new guidance planned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Americans who test positive for the coronavirus no longer need to routinely stay home from work and school for five days.

Instead, they may be able to return to their routines if they have been fever free for at least 24 hours without medication; the same standard applied to flu and RSV illnesses.

The agency last changed its policy on isolation in 2021 when it scaled down the recommended period to five days from 10.

If this new approach is adopted, it would signal that COVID has taken place alongside other routine respiratory infections.

Health experts believe the impending change could be because most people have developed a level of immunity to the virus because of prior infection or vaccination.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content