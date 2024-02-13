One dead, five injured in subway shooting in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx.

Authorities say a fight broke out on board a train and spilled out onto the platform as it arrived at the Mt. Eden Avenue Station during the rush hour commute.

Gunfire erupted soon after, leaving one person dead and five others injured on the elevated train platform.

According to authorities, the suspects took off running and no arrests have been made.

It's still unclear what prompted the shooting.