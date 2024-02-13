Skip to Content
National-World

One dead, five injured in subway shooting in the Bronx

By ,
today at 7:23 AM
Published 7:38 AM

BRONX, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx.

Authorities say a fight broke out on board a train and spilled out onto the platform as it arrived at the Mt. Eden Avenue Station during the rush hour commute.

Gunfire erupted soon after, leaving one person dead and five others injured on the elevated train platform.

According to authorities, the suspects took off running and no arrests have been made.

It's still unclear what prompted the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content