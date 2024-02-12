Three people in Alabama found dead in overturned car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Alab. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were found dead in an overturned vehicle in Jefferson County, Alabama over the weekend.

According to authorities, deputies were told that a vehicle had been spotted upside down in Turkey Creek. Police said it appeared that the car struck the bridge and rolled down the hill into the creek.

First responders found the bodies of a driver, a woman, and two passengers, both men, inside. Details on when the accident occurred are unknown at this time.

Mason Loper, who is the son of one of the victims, reflected on his father's death, and noted that he was able to identify his father based on the jacket he was wearing, which was a birthday gift from Loper.

"I gave it to him when his birthday came around...knowing that I was able to see it in the pictures, I knew instantly that it was him. That killed me right there," Loper expressed.