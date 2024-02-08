Trump gives remarks following arguments on Colorado ballot case

(NBC) - Former President Donald Trump spoke to the press outside Mar-a-Lago following Thursday morning's arguments before the US Supreme Court in relation to his ballot eligibility case in Colorado.

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday morning's arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in relation to his ballot eligibility in Colorado is an "unfortunate" matter and considers it "election interference."

His remarks were made during a press conference this afternoon at his West Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.

"I just finished watching the Supreme Court, terrible thing to watch in many respects. It's unfortunate that we have to go through a thing like that. I consider it more election interference by the Democrats, is what they're doing. The good news is we're leading every poll," stated Donald Trump.

"I thought the presentation today was a very good one. I think it was well received. I hope it was well received. We have millions of people that are out there wanting to vote and they happen to want to vote for me or republican vote, whatever you want to however you want to phrase it," said Trump.