Skip to Content
National-World

Axiom Mission 3 crew undocks from International Space Station

By ,
today at 10:49 AM
Published 11:13 AM

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Axiom Mission 3 crew is heading back to Earth.

The crew's Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (I.S.S.) just after 9:00am Eastern Wednesday.

After spending 18 days aboard the orbiting laboratory performing experiments for a variety of research investigations, the undocking had been pushed back due to several weather delays.

Axiom's first all-European crew, which consists of former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria of Axiom Space, Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force, Turkey's first astronaut Alper Gezeravc and European Space Agency astronaut Marcus Wandt, is set to splashdown off the coast of Daytona, Florida on Friday at 8:30am Eastern.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content