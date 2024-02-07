Axiom Mission 3 crew undocks from International Space Station

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Axiom Mission 3 crew is heading back to Earth.

The crew's Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (I.S.S.) just after 9:00am Eastern Wednesday.

After spending 18 days aboard the orbiting laboratory performing experiments for a variety of research investigations, the undocking had been pushed back due to several weather delays.

Axiom's first all-European crew, which consists of former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria of Axiom Space, Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force, Turkey's first astronaut Alper Gezeravc and European Space Agency astronaut Marcus Wandt, is set to splashdown off the coast of Daytona, Florida on Friday at 8:30am Eastern.