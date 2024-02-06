USS Theodore Roosevelt docks at Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After a month at sea, thousands of U.S. Navy sailors are on Guam as the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier docks at the island's naval base.

A maritime marvel docking on Guam's shores, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a nimitz-class aircraft carrier, arriving at U.S. naval base Tuesday for its scheduled port visit.

The fleet, deploying from San Fiego, conducting routine operations in the region.

"This is a planned deployment for us to the Western Pacific so that we will be operating with our allies and partners," said Rear Admiral Christopher Alexander, Commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine.

"A number of operations"

The CVN 71's visit to the island comes off the heels of drilling with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Philippine Sea and falls in line with Cope North 2024 exercises underway this week.

"There's gonna be a number of operations and things that were gonna be part of leaving port here kind of in the future to help promote the partnerships that we have here throughout the Pacific. But right now, we expect to be here for a few days and just enjoy time off." Captain Brian T. Shrum, Commanding Officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Among those sailors slated to bask in their time on land include a handful native to the island. Some of them spoke with Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio, who was among other dignitaries invited on board for an overnight stay.

"It really is an engineering marvel you have this big of a vessel that performs such an important job, and it was such a nice pleasure to meet about eight Guamanians-Chamorus that are on board. A lot of them are looking forward to seeing their family and just so proud of them and what they do for our country." Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio

Meantime, two destroyers, the USS Daniel Inouye and USS Kidd, are slated to join the port visit contributing to a total of 6,000 sailors on the island over the next few days.