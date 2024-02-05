Seattle residents gather for Lunar New Year celebrations

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds gathered for Lunar New Year celebrations in Seattle's Chinatown International District over the weekend.

"Welcome home. Come home to the C.I.D. Come home to Seattle," said Greg Wong, Deputy Mayor for the City of Seattle.

A home filled with family and friends to celebrate a new beginning.

"Take this Lunar New Year to celebrate your loved ones, your culture. Whatever you're doing, do it together because we're stronger as one community," Wong expressed.

A moment for healing

Lunar New Year is a holiday celebrated by millions of people across the world, and thousands of families in Seattle.

"We just want to make sure we do the city proud and we do it justice with how proud we are of our culture," said Han Eckelberg, instructor for Mak Fai Kung Fu.

Eckelberg also works at the Wing Luke Museum, which hosted Saturday's celebrations.

An event to recognize the year to come, and a moment for healing after a devastating attack at the museum in September.

"Whatever hatred, whatever evil that was down on that side, we're chasing all that away. And not only a testament to the ongoing battles that we go through as Asian Americans, but really the testament to how strong our culture is and unifying altogether." Han Eckelberg, instructor for Mak Fai Kung Fu

Positive attention

Bringing all walks of life to one of seattle's oldest treasures: The Chinatown International District.

"I think it's beautiful. I think it brings great attention to it. And it brings families in and kids in so they can have exposure different types of celebrations and family activities and cultures." Laura Zucker, resident of Seattle

As Lunar New Year brings positive attention to asian cultures and communities across the sound, Eckelberg hopes it will also bring a lasting impact for visitors always welcome to his home.

"I want to show them here is what we are capable of and this is what we've been doing. And if they take that chance to really see us for who we are actually. I think that they'll be happily surprised." Han Eckelberg, instructor for Mak Fai Kung Fu

The official date for Lunar New year is observed on Saturday, February 10.