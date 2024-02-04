Buildings in Miami light up for American Heart Month

MIAMI, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bridges, buildings and landmarks across the nation lit up the skies with the color red in observance of the 60th Annual American Heart Month.

The American Heart Association is bringing awareness to the disease with light displays expected to shine from February 2 to February 5.

Florida is home to the biggest display in the country as its 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is helping to raise awareness. The skyscraper's display includes the 100th anniversary logo of the American Heart Association, which was founded in 1924.

The American Heart Association encourages people to wear red, symbolizing national unity in the fight against cardiovascular disease.

Cardiologist Chaitra Mohan noted that the disease disproportionately impacts women, and says she's doing everything she can to draw the public's attention to the condition.

"Heart disease is very prevalent amongst women in the United States. About 44% or 60-million American women have heart disease and they don't even know it. This is because women frequently have less pronounced symptoms when compared to men. And, that's why during Heart Month, we're doing everything we can to raise public awareness for this condition." Dr. Chaitra Mohan, Cardiologist, Jackson Health System

President Lyndon Johnson suffered five heart attacks, and in February 1964, he proclaimed it as the first American Heart Month.