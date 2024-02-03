Department of Homeland Security to crackdown on counterfeit NFL gear

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is amping up its presence in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, including cracking down on counterfeit merchandise.

Every year, Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) come across bogus merchandise during the Super Bowl. Many buyers are unaware they're purchasing counterfeit jerseys, hats or even rings.

Investigators typically find the merchandise at flea markets or with street vendors, and this is a year-round problem not just with sporting goods, but things like toothpaste or batteries sold on line.

HSI special agent Christopher Miller says the counterfeit products are not worth saving a few dollars.

"Even though you want to save some money on that product, you're not sure about it - what you're not sure about also is how it was produced. Who's producing it? Was somebody being exploited during it's manufacturing? Was it entering the United States illegally? Are they avoiding tariffs and violating the customs laws of the United State?. What is that item made out of? Is it dangerous to you as a consumer?"

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium and will air on CBS.