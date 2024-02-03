Artist behind popular Super Bowl images working on latest piece

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A self-taught artist behind two popular Super Bowl images is working on his latest piece.

Bill Rose is the artist behind two iconic images celebrating Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII.

Right now, he's working on his latest piece: Taylor Swift wearing the iconic 87 jersey turned jacket.

"So I went and did this yesterday afternoon basically so it's really just a first pass...it just kind of seemed like a natural. She's obviously such a cultural icon, and obviously now such a big part of Chiefs culture." Rose explained.

Self-taught

Rose dropped this little nugget about himself.

"I'm self-taught, so I didnt even know I could draw until I was like 45," Rose remarked.

Rose also shared his process: Looking at a picture and paint it. He's glad he finally figure out he could paint as its now a huge part of his life.

When asked if he was in his "painting era," Rose said, "I'm in my painting era! Exactly, I like that! I might use that. I think I'll remain in my painting era until I leave this world. But yeah, that's the era I'm in."

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl next Sunday, Rose is ready for it adding, "I would love to do another Super Bowl paintin. Man, oh man. That would be so cool, but I dont want to think about that. I dont want to jinx it."

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and will air on CBS.