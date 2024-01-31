Valentine’s Day expected to reach a spending record

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Valentine's Day spending is expected to hit a record this year. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach a record $14.2 billion.

The organization says it is expecting to see a shift in spending for certain gifts this year including flowers, clothing, jewelry and a night out.

Based on trends, 2024 is expected to be the second most expensive Valentine's Day in the past 10 years, with 2020 being the highest at $27.4 billion.

Spending record expects that there will be about $6.4 billion spent on jewelry, $2.6 billion spent on flowers, $3 billion spent on clothing and about $4.9 billion spent on an evening out.

The average couple spends about $180 each on valentine's day or leading up to that special day.