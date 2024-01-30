Skip to Content
Texas Department of Public Safety rescues several migrants at the border

By ,
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:56 AM

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Several migrants were rescued on Monday while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Texas.

A child and three adults were rescued after they got swept up in the strong current. Members from the Texas Department of Public Safety were able to pull them into a boat and bring them ashore.

Just hours earlier, two men, a woman and a toddler also nearly drowned. The mother and baby were rescued by the Texas National Guard after almost being swept away as they attempted to cross the swift water. The infant was in critical condition and had to be stabilized at the scene.

They were all wrapped in silver hypothermia blankets when they were brought ashore.

