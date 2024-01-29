Indiana police rescued circus animals from burning semi-truck

GRANT COUNTY, Indi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police rescued circus animals from A burning semi-truck in Grant County, Indiana on Saturday.

As an Indiana State Trooper patrolled Interstate 69 (I-69) Saturday morning, he came up on this semi fire. But when he got closer, he couldn't believe what was inside.

"Camels, zebras and a mini horse were inside," said Sgt. Steven Glass, Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Indiana State Police.

Dozens of them from the Shrine Circus.

Something they'll never forget

When Trooper Edward Titus got closer to the scene, he immediately went inside the burning trailer to get the animals out while surrounding departments kept them from going into the road.

"It's awesome to see that teamwork that they get together that they do their job and they will go inside a trailer that has smoke that is filling up because the cab is engulfed in flames," Glass expressed.

While the officers have never been called to save the circus before, this is something they'll never forget.

"It's definitely a unique situation to deal with not only the semi fire, but with those types of animals in the state of Indiana," Glass shared.