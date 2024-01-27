Skip to Content
National-World

Kansas City and Baltimore mayors bet on AFC Championship game

By ,
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:20 PM

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A friendly gridiron bet is on as the Mayor of Kansas City challenges the leader of Baltimore.

"I've heard that you're thinking about wearing Chiefs jersey when we win, so we'll bet the same. I'll wear a Ravens jersey, we'll light city hall purple. But we won't have to worry about that because the Chiefs are going to make it to another Super Bowl."

Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City

Mayor Lucas has a crazy record in his bets; he's 11 and three. So, he's confident he'll come out with a win

On Friday, Lucas announced his wager. If the ravens win, Baltimore will get barbecue. Plus, he'll match Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's bet.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content