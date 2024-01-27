Kansas City and Baltimore mayors bet on AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A friendly gridiron bet is on as the Mayor of Kansas City challenges the leader of Baltimore.

"I've heard that you're thinking about wearing Chiefs jersey when we win, so we'll bet the same. I'll wear a Ravens jersey, we'll light city hall purple. But we won't have to worry about that because the Chiefs are going to make it to another Super Bowl." Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City

Mayor Lucas has a crazy record in his bets; he's 11 and three. So, he's confident he'll come out with a win

On Friday, Lucas announced his wager. If the ravens win, Baltimore will get barbecue. Plus, he'll match Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's bet.