U.S. Supreme Court to allow Border Patrol to remove razor wire along southern border

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court will allow Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire installed by Texas along the southern border.

In a five-to-four vote, the closely divided high court granted an emergency request filed by the Biden administration who argued that the wire prevents agents from reaching migrants who have already crossed over.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the wire to be installed near the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass as part of an operation to prevent illegal immigration.

The Supreme Court's order noted that four conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, would have denied the government's request.

The state of Texas sued last year after Border Patrol agents cut through some of the wire, claiming the agents had trespassed and damaged state property.