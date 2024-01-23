Skip to Content
National-World

PETA proposes change to Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day tradition

By ,
today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:39 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A tradition that has been around since the 1800s, Groundhog Day, and celebrated annualy in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania is about to see a possible change.

Once again, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants to change the tradition by replacing the furry forecaster with a gold coin. Punxsutawney Phil would then live out his golden years in a sanctuary.

The group sent a letter to his handlers saying Phil's annual weather forecast is "no more accurate than a coin flip" and argued the tradition is not humane. PETA has sent similar letters over the years, calling for Phil's retirement.

So far, The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's president hasn't responded to this most recent request.

Groundhog Day this year is next Friday, February 2.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

