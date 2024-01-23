NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

According to information provided by NASA, the image centers on one of three giant molecular cloud complexes.

NASA says stars forming regions like these are of interest to astronomers because "Their chemical composition is similar to that of the gigantic star-forming regions observed when the universe was only a few billion years old and star formation was at its peak."

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December of 2021 and is designed to conduct infrared astronomy.