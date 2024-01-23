Department of Defense identifies two Navy SEALS declared dead

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Defense has identified two Navy SEALS who have been declared dead after being lost at sea during a nighttime raid near Somalia.

Christopher J. Chambers and Nathan Gage Ingram were described by the Commander of Special Warfare Group One as "exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends."

The two SEALS were part of an operation on January 11 that was attempting to seize "a vessel illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from iran to resupply Houthi forces in yYmen."

One of the SEALS was trying to tried to board the vessel in rough seas and fell into the water. The other dove in to help and they both disappeared, according to officials.

Mourning

The Navy searched for the two men for ten days before it was called off.

President Biden issued a statement mourning the loss and said, "Recovery efforts are still continuing as we grieve this profound loss for our country."

The mission that cost Chambers and Ingram their lives netted further proof of Iran's support for Houthi militants, who have been stepping up regional attacks since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The incident remains under investigation.