Severe weather in Florida causes flooding and damage

January 10, 2024 6:33 AM
ST. PETERSBURG, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe weather moved through Florida on Tuesday causing flooding and damage in several areas.

Intense bands of rain battered the area, making travel difficult for motorists. Several streets became flooded.

In the Shore Acres neighborhood, residents have been hit hard by flooding twice in the last six months.

There were also reports of downed trees. Some ripped through powerlines and smashed through homes.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

