FDA recalls applesauce pouches for also containing chromium

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), lead-tainted applesauce pouches may have also contained another toxic substance.

Besides lead, the organization detected "a high level" of the chemical element, chromium, in WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree.

The substance was also found in cinnamon collected from the Ecuador factory where the pouches were manufactured.

The FDA tested samples of the recalled product as part of its investigation into cases of lead poisoning in the U.S. that are linked to the applesauce.

Probable suspected reports

In addition to WanaBana Cinnamon Applesauce, the recall included two other products made by the company.

The supermarket brands Schnucks Applesauce pouches with Cinnamon and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce.

As of December 29, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has received 287 confirmed, probable suspected reports of elevated lead levels linked to the pouches across 37 states.

It is unclear whether the children exposed to chromium are at risk for serious health problems.