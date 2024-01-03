Boy with autism found after being reported missing

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New York authorities say a 12-year-old boy with autism, who went missing from his Brooklyn school on Tuesday, has been found.

Police said the boy, who is nonverbal, went out of an emergency side door at P.S. 369 around 12:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

He was later found around 3:30pm ET after he boarded an Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train, and attempted to make his way to West Hempstead.

Despite being found safe, the child's disappearance has left several questions unanswered, including how he was able to leave his school and travel nearly 20 miles.

The Department of Education released a statement, which expressed that student's safety is a top priority.