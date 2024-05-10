Skip to Content
Drug Busts

CBP officers seize over $1M worth of narcotics from pedestrian smugglers in April

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
By
today at 12:35 PM
Published 1:26 PM

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said its officers from the San Diego Field Office seized about $1,755,500 worth of narcotics in 12 separate cases in April.

Narcotics were seized from suspected smugglers crossing through ports of entry on foot and were concealed under clothing.

CBP said suspects ranged from 14 to 21 years old in the associated cases.

Officers seized 3.85 pounds of cocaine, 45.17 pounds of methamphetamine, and about 79,300 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $1,755,500.

CBP said the suspects were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for investigation and officers seized the narcotics.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Article Topic Follows: Drug Busts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content