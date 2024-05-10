CBP officers seize over $1M worth of narcotics from pedestrian smugglers in April

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said its officers from the San Diego Field Office seized about $1,755,500 worth of narcotics in 12 separate cases in April.

Narcotics were seized from suspected smugglers crossing through ports of entry on foot and were concealed under clothing.

CBP said suspects ranged from 14 to 21 years old in the associated cases.

Officers seized 3.85 pounds of cocaine, 45.17 pounds of methamphetamine, and about 79,300 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $1,755,500.

CBP said the suspects were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for investigation and officers seized the narcotics.