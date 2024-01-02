Skip to Content
DHS reports 300,000 migrants at the southern border last month

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The migrant surge across the southern border hit a record high in December, and that's what two Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials tell NBC News.

They say Border Patrol agents encountered some 300,000 migrants last month, which would be a record high.

The officials say Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processed, on average, between 9,000 and 10,000 migrants each day in December, and the surge isn't over.

A caravan of thousands of migrants is marching through Mexico toward the U.S. border.

Organizers estimate 7,500 people from 24 different countries are part of the massive group.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

