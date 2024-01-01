Snoop Dogg to join NBC’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Snoop Dogg is heading to Paris this summer as the global superstar will be joining NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

The official announcement came during halftime of Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Dogg also posted a video to his X account on Monday, dancing underneath the Eiffel Tower with the caption, "New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer."

He will provide regular reports for the Olympics Prime Time Show beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

Exploring Paris' iconic landmarks

Throughout the games, Dogg will be speaking with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large prime time U.S. audience with his unique take on what's happening in Paris.

Dogg will also explore Paris' iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and speak with athletes and their families and friends, among other duties.

Of his new assignment, Dogg says, "I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris."

NBC's coverage of the 2024 Olympics is scheduled for July 26 to August 11.