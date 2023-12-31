Google agrees to settle $5 billion privacy lawsuit

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion consumer privacy lawsuit. The tech giant agreed to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of millions of people who thought they were doing their browsing privately.

A trial date in the proposed class action was scheduled for February 5. However, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers put it on hold Thursday after lawyers for both side said they had reached a preliminary settlement.

Settlement terms were not disclosed, but the lawsuit sought at least $5 billion.

Lawyers said they have agreed to a binding term sheet through mediation and they are expected to present a formal settlement for court approval by February 24.