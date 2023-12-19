SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Monday night.
The Falcon 9, carrying 23 satellites lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:01pm Eastern.
SpaceX had previously delayed the launch due to weather conditions last week.
These satellites provide internet services to parts of the world.
SpaceX recently announced that it had signed up over two million subscribers in more than 60 countries for its Starlink internet service.