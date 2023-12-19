Skip to Content
National-World

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

By ,
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:49 AM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Monday night.

The Falcon 9, carrying 23 satellites lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:01pm Eastern.

SpaceX had previously delayed the launch due to weather conditions last week.

These satellites provide internet services to parts of the world.

SpaceX recently announced that it had signed up over two million subscribers in more than 60 countries for its Starlink internet service.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content