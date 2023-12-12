Skip to Content
National-World

Four people injured in a shooting at Chicago’s Washington Park

By ,
today at 7:02 AM
Published 7:13 AM

CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four people were injured following a shooting on Monday evening in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the shooting was reported just before 8:00pm.

The victims were inside a second floor residence when a verbal altercation occurred and a 16-year-old boy fired shots.

One teen was shot in the shoulder and was hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition while another sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm and is listed in critical condition.

The alleged gunman was shot in the right hand and abdomen and is listed in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was also shot and said to be in critical condition.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content