Four people injured in a shooting at Chicago’s Washington Park

CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four people were injured following a shooting on Monday evening in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the shooting was reported just before 8:00pm.

The victims were inside a second floor residence when a verbal altercation occurred and a 16-year-old boy fired shots.

One teen was shot in the shoulder and was hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition while another sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm and is listed in critical condition.

The alleged gunman was shot in the right hand and abdomen and is listed in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was also shot and said to be in critical condition.